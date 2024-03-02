IMI plc (LON:IMI) Raises Dividend to GBX 19.20 Per Share

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,726 ($21.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,855.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,674.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,582.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,394 ($17.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,776 ($22.53).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.47) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

