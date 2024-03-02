ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 922,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,834,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 108,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

