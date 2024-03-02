Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson Sells 931 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 931 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $115,509.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,113.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ian Cleminson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ian Cleminson sold 4,190 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $518,596.30.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $125.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Innospec by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Innospec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

