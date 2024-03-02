Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) CFO Anthony Callini Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Callini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $20,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $1.95 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

