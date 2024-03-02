Insider Buying: Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur bought 30,000 shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$81,300.00 ($53,137.25).
Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cleanaway Waste Management
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.