Insider Buying: Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur bought 30,000 shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$81,300.00 ($53,137.25).

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

