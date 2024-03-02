Insider Buying: Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Purchases £29,832.54 in Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,839.35).
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
HL opened at GBX 738.20 ($9.36) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 756.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.29. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.18, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1-year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on HL
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Lansdown
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.