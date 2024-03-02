Insider Buying: Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Purchases £29,832.54 in Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,839.35).

HL opened at GBX 738.20 ($9.36) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 756.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.29. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.18, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1-year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 825 ($10.46) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.02) to GBX 616 ($7.81) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 902.20 ($11.44).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

