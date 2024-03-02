Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Sells 3,782 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPRY shares. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

