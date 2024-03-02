Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $124.11.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

