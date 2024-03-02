Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells 9,106 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

