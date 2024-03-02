Insider Selling: Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INDB. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

