Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) EVP Sells 2,078 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $16.25 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $734,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

