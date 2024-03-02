Insider Selling: TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,401.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeff Swart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $48,750.00.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 8,441,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 216,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,620,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TrueCar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 260,300 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

