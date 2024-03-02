Insider Selling: TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,401.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jeff Swart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $48,750.00.
TrueCar Stock Performance
Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
