Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,927,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $111.05 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

