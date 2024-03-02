Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,639 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in BCE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 171.01%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

