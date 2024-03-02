Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

