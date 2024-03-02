Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $302.40 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,843 shares of company stock worth $41,984,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

