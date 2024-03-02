Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,103 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $190.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

