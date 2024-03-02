Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Metlife Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Metlife Inc. now owns 93,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of BATS:ECH opened at $26.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $581.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

