Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $554,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 971,763 shares of company stock valued at $118,674,451. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.