Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $675,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,360 shares of company stock worth $85,649,053 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $397.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.23. The company has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $399.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.