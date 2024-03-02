Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UBER opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

