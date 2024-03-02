Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.