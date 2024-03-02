Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,000,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

