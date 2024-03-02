Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,608,857 shares of company stock worth $225,489,781. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.