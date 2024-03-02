Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,004,000 after buying an additional 235,311 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,416.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares during the period.

VTWO opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

