Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.03. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

