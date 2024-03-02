Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

