Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $204,205.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,929,721.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $204,205.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.