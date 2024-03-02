Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.603-$1.618 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.5 %

IART stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 142.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $218,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

