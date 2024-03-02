Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Integral Ad Science from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of IAS opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $536,364.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,202.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,088,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $25,285,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

