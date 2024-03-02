Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of IAS opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 255.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.21. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,589.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

