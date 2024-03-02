Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,039,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 1,445,378 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,589.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

