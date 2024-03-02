Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Interface alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interface

Interface Price Performance

TILE stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Interface has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Interface by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Interface by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Interface by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,255,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,325,000 after buying an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.