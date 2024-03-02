International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.8 %
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.