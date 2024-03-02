International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.8 %

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

ICAGY stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

(Get Free Report

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.