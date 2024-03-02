International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $75.88 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

