Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $81.42 Average PT from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,984 shares of company stock valued at $23,476,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 209.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after buying an additional 259,424 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $7,881,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

