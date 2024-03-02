Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $99,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,252 shares of company stock valued at $74,788,873. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $666.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $633.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $670.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

