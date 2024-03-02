Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Raised by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $397.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $399.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total value of $615,485.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total transaction of $615,485.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $114,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,360 shares of company stock valued at $85,649,053 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

