Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

