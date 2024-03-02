Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
