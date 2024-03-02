Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
