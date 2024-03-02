Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

