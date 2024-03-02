Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.90

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 34084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

