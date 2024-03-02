Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.50

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 6178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $690.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

