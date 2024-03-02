Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.19

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 7772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

The company has a market capitalization of $818.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 177.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 211.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 311,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 217.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 142,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 124,094 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.