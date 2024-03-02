Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 868.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,448.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 940.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 974.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 147,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 134,218 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

