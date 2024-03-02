Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 37.4% in February

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IIM opened at $11.83 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.