Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 37.4% in February

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:IIM opened at $11.83 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
