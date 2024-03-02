Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INVH. Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

