InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

