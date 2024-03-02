IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Position Decreased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2,136.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,039 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 75.4% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 320.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,879 shares of company stock worth $1,740,410. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

