Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.12

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.12 and last traded at $78.10, with a volume of 374664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $4,467,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 482,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

