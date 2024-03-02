Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,281,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,401 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

